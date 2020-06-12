Arjun Kapoor Loves Ranveer Singh's 'Mermaid Colour Patloon' In His Latest Post

Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh's OTT outfits always amuse his fans, as well as his friends, and something similar happened on Thursday when his "mermaid colour patloon" in his latest Instagram post caught the attention of his friend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer, as a part of Ariel's "Share The Load" campaign, posted a picture of himself sitting next to a washing machine with some clothes in his hands. He can be seen wearing a grey sleeveless t-shirt and turquoise-coloured trousers in the photo. However, Ranveer's pants reminded Arjun Kapoor of mermaids and their turquoise-coloured tails. Reacting to his Gunday co-star's post, Arjun commented: "Mermaid colour patloon... loving it" with a fiery emoticon.

Screenshot of Arjun's comment on Ranveer's post.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor often steal the spotlight on the Internet with their bromance. The duo, who have worked together in the 2014 film Gunday, never shy away to leave ROFL comments on each other's posts. Remember Ranveer's "entertainer for hire" post? The actor, last year, shared a picture of himself sporting a sherwani and clean-shaven look with this caption: "Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan?" Reacting to the post, Arjun, who refers to Ranveer as "Baba", commented: "Baba, you are so cheap, it's expensive."

Screenshot of Arjun's comment on Ranveer's post.

The Ishaqzaade actor has also, in an old interview, called himself Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone's "souten." He was asked about his rapport with Ranveer in an interview with mid-day when he said: "I tell Deepika that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm."

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar while Ranveer's upcoming project is Kabir Khan's '83, in which he will co-star with Deepika.