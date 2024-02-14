'Singham Ka Villain' Arjun Kapoor Gets A Big Shout Out From Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor And Other Stars

Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who will play the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, shared his new posters from the film and they are trending a great deal. Arjun Kapoor shared the post and he captioned it, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain." Arjun Kapoor got a huge shout out from Bollywood film stars. Kareena Kapoor, who will also feature in the film, commented on the post, "Oh hiiiiiii." Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Ghatakkkkkk." Varun Dhawan dropped a palms up emoji. Bobby Deol commented, "All the best."

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Yasssssss." Malaika Arora dropped a hands up and flame emoji. Amy Jackson, Pulkit Samrat and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor, sharing her brother's poster, wrote, "This is insanity. I can't wait. What a look." Ranveer Singh, sharing the poster of his co-star wrote, "My baba baddest." Ajay Devgn, who stars in the lead role in the film, wrote, "Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao ( get ready for this storm)."

Check out the posters of Singham Again here:

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a part of his cop universe of films, boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Phew!

Arjun Kapoor had a super busy schedule last year. He was seen in the film Kuttey. He then featured in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Before that, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.