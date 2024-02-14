Arjun Kapoor's Valentine's Day Post For Nemesis Simmba AKA Ranveer Singh Is Hilarious

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: shukla_swasti)

Arjun Kapoor's Valentine's day post featuring his dear friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh is predictably the funniest thing on the Internet today. It all started when "Singham ka villain" Arjun Kapoor delighted fans on Wednesday morning by announcing that he will play the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. Ranveer Singh, who will play cop Simmba also shared the poster of Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "My baba baddest." Now, Arjun Kapoor has shared a poster from Singham Again featuring himself with Simmba AKA Ranveer and wrote, "Every good cop needs his bad man. I'm coming after you mere Simmba. Iss Khel mein mazza aayega Ranveer Singh." What however caught out attention was how Arjun Kapoor signed off the post. He wrote at the bottom, "PS - I didn't think this would be our Valentine's day post."

See the hilarious post below:

ICYDK, Singham Again marks the second movie of Arjun and Ranveer after Gunday.

On Monday morning, Arjun Kapoor shared the news via a post and he captioned it, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain." Arjun Kapoor got a huge shout out from Bollywood film stars. Kareena Kapoor, who will also feature in the film, commented on the post, "Oh hiiiiiii." Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Ghatakkkkkk." Varun Dhawan dropped a palms up emoji. Bobby Deol commented, "All the best."

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Yasssssss." Malaika Arora dropped a hands up and flame emoji. Amy Jackson, Pulkit Samrat and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor, sharing her brother's poster, wrote, "This is insanity. I can't wait. What a look."

Take a look at the post below:

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will also feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.