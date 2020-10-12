Arjun Kapoor, COVID-Free, Is Back At His 'Happy Place' As Seen In These Pics

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor is back at work and he couldn't be more happy. The actor who had contracted the virus in September, is now COVID-free and back on the sets of an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh. In one of the pictures shared by Arjun, he can happily be posing along with the film's crew (keeping in mind the social distancing norms). In the second photograph, the actor can be seen holding the film's script in his hand. "I'm back to my happy place," the actor captioned his post. Arjun's fans were happy to see him back at work. "Good to see you, Arjun," commented a fan. "All the best," added another.

The aforementioned film is being directed by Kaashvie Nair. It is a cross-border love story set in 1947, where John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing Arjun Kapoor's grandparents in the film. John Abraham is also co- producing the film.

Last week, the actor shared an Instagram reel, which Arjun captioned: "Post recovery happy face."

Arjun Kapoor, after recovering from coronavirus, shared a statement, in which he encouraged his fans to wear masks. He wrote: "Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. The virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times."

Arjun Kapoor, in September, revealed that he has contracted the virus and was "under home quarantine." He wrote: "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come."

Arjun Kapoor, son of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade and he has featured in films such as 2 States, Gunday, Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan among others. The actor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also feature in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.