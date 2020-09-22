COVID-19 Positive Arjun Kapoor Gets A Gift And Handwritten Note From A Fan

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently isolating at his home in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19, got a really special gift and a handwritten note from a fan and the fan mail made his day. The actor, 35, shared pictures of the letter and the gift he received on Tuesday. The present is a framed photoshopped picture of the actor munching on a burger. Here's what the text on the fan mail read: "Dear Arjun Kapoor, I am Heer and my sister Janhvi from Vapi (Gujarat). We are huge fans of yours...We are obsessed with you. The first time we both saw you in a film together was in 2 States (2014 film) and at that time, we felt like we can't get our eyes off you."

"What I love about you is that you are a responsible man. We used to check your Instagram page and see your photos with your little sister (Anshula Kapoor) and other family members. It melts our heart to see that. You're a conscientious, positive and pragmatic man. That is what we like the most about you. I hope to see you soon in real life. We know 2020 is very hard for everyone. So, being your fan, it is our duty to cheer you up. I made this picture of yours, accept it as a small gesture. Hope you like it," wrote the fan in the letter.

Arjun Kapoor, sharing the photos, wrote: "Blessed to have such sweet fans in my life! Your love and support mean the world to me... Wishing you lots and lots of happiness."

Arjun Kapoor tested positive for the coronavirus on September 6. In an Instagram post, he wrote: "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come."

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. His upcoming films are Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra, and Bhoot Police.