Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19, Is 'Excited' About Returning To Work

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, tested negative over the weekend. Arjun shared the update on social media on Wednesday, writing: "Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity." The 35-year-old actor, citing his first-hand experience of battling the virus, issued a warning of sorts and wrote: "The virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times."

Arjun Kapoor also gave a huge shout-out to the frontline COVID-19 warriors and dedicated this message to healthcare workers: "A huge salute to the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys."

On September 6, Arjun Kapoor said he tested positive for the coronavirus. "I am feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," he wrote.

Ahead of that, Arjun Kapoor shared multiple posts about returning to work sets after the nationwide lockdown, writing: "Happy to just be back on sets." Last seen in Panipat, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

A day after Arjun Kapoor's COVID-19 post in September, actress Malaika Arora, who is dating the actor, said she too tested negative. Malaika recovered in a few weeks and wrote: "I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus."