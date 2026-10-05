Arijit Singh Announces 9-City India Tour To Celebrate 20 Years Of Music

Arijit Singh is set to take his music to stadiums across India in 2027. The singer has announced a nine-city tour to celebrate 20 years of his musical journey, with performances scheduled between January and May next year.

The tour will mark Arijit Singh's biggest India tour yet and will take him to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

The concerts will feature some of his most loved songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Vida Karo, among several others.

The singer will kick off the tour in Ahmedabad on January 9, followed by Chandigarh on January 23 and Jaipur on February 7. He will perform in Mumbai on February 20, Bengaluru on March 13 and New Delhi on March 27.

The tour will then move to Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1 and Hyderabad on May 15.

Talking about the milestone, Arijit said in a statement, "20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for. The greatest part of it has always been the people - the listeners who have given these songs a life of their own. I'm really looking forward to travelling across India and experiencing that love together, live on stage. There are so many songs, so many memories and so many people to meet. I can't wait."

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the tour will be ticketed exclusively through thumpN. The concerts are being planned as large-scale stadium productions, with a multi-level stage and an extended runway that will allow Arijit Singh to perform closer to audiences across different sections.

According to PTI, the live shows will also feature 360-degree spatial audio, large panoramic screens, kinetic LED installations, laser displays and pyrotechnics. The production has been designed to give fans an immersive concert experience while keeping Singh at the centre of the show.

The announcement comes months after Arijit Singh surprised his fans in January 2026 by revealing that he was stepping away from playback singing.

Arijit Singh first rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He went on to become one of the most recognisable voices in Hindi cinema, with songs such as Gerua, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Chaleya, Sajni and Gehra Hua.

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