Archana Puran Singh Recalls Troubles In Her Marriage To Parmeet Sethi: "Sometimes Ego Gets In The Way"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, one of the rock-solid couples of the Indian television industry, are in headlines, courtesy their eventful YouTube vlogs. After Parmeet Sethi, Archana now opened up about the troubles in their marriage in her son Aaryamann's vlog. Archana recalled how ego created a rift in their understandings and how the couple bounced back.

What's Happening

"Parmeet and I were going through a very difficult phase in our marriage. We made mistakes in understanding each other, and sometimes ego gets in the way. When both people in a marriage become weak, then that marriage struggles," recalled Archana.

"You (Aaryamann) were young at that time, but even then, I knew my children would always have their father, and I knew nobody could be a better father than him. Somebody who has loved you guys more than me is your father, and I thought to myself, I cannot let this marriage fail," said Archana.

Earlier, Parmeet Sethi also opened up about the challenges in their marriage.

He said, "I did the Art of Living course. Archana forced me to do it. We were going through a very bad time as husband and wife. We were fighting a lot. She said, come and do the course. I did not want to do it. I went to Bangalore, did the course."

He added, "After the course, mere andar jo jo cheezein thi, jo jo kachra pada hua tha in my soul, in my being, vo sab bahar aa gaya. (After the course, all the things bottled inside me came out.) I cried loudly for my sister who had died earlier. I cried to my heart's content. I used to diet a lot during that time, but during the meditation, I imagined myself eating rich food. After that, all my physical ailments were gone after that day."

Background

Archana is seven years older to Parmeet and his family didn't approve of the marriage initially.

After Archana's first marriage ended in divorce, she was reluctant to marry again.

She met Parmeet at a party and they bonded instantly.

After being in a live-in relationship for four years, the couple eloped and got married secretly in 1992.

Archana kept her wedding private to safeguard her acting career.

Over the years, the couple proved their commitment to each other and emerged as one of the strongest couples in the B-town.

Parmeet's family, later, accepted Archana.

Archana Puran Singh now appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with other series regulars.

Archana, Parmeet and their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan have become fan fovurites, courtesy their vlogs.

Also Read | Parmeet Sethi On His Marital Struggles With Archana Puran Singh: "We Were Fighting A Lot"