Arbaaz Khan, With Wife Shura At Airport, Replies To Paps' Query About His Valentine's Day Celebrations: "Very Nice"

Arbaaz Khan and Shura at airport

Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura have become the new favourites of the Mumbai lensmen. On Thursday night, Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the airport. Arbazz wore a white t-shirt and black pants while Shura wore a flashy jacket over her black top. The couple were all smiles for the camera. In a viral video from the airport, we can see a paparazzo asking Arbaaz Khan, "Kaisa tha Valentine's Day? (How's your Valentine's Day?)" To this, Arbazz replies, "Very nice." He also can be heard asking the paparazzo, "Aap ka kaisa tha?" (How's yours)?" Arbaaz Khan and Shura got married in an initimate ceremony in December last year. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shura, who celebrated her birthday last month, received an adorable wish from husband Arbaaz Khan. Sharing a picture of them together, Arbaaz wrote, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying "Qubool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back." Take a look:

Sharing the pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.