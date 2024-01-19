Pics: Shura Khan's Birthday Bash With Arbaaz Khan, Salman, Iulia Vantur And Others

Arbaaz and Shura, Salman Khan at the party.

Make-up artist Shura Khan celebrated her birthday with husband Arbaaz Khan and his family. On Thursday, Shura and Arbaaz hosted a party for their family. Shura cut her birthday cake with her husband Arbaaz Khan by her side. The party was also attended by Salman Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and kids Ahil-Ayat, Aayush Sharma, singer Iulia Vantur, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. Shura Khan married Arbaaz Khan in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last month.

Birthday girl Shura Khan and husband Arbaaz Khan clicked at the party.

See photos from Shura Khan's birthday party here:

On Shura's birthday, Arbaaz Khan shared this picture and he captioned it, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying "Qubool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.