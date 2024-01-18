Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Wish For Wife Shura: 'Look Forward To Growing Old With You, Oops, Older'

Arbaaz Khan with wife Shura. (courtesy: arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan handpicked a mushy picture to wish his wife and make-up artist Shura Khan on her birthday, on Thursday. Arbaaz accompanied the photograph with a long caption that read, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very, very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness."

Arbaaz Khan signed off the post with these words, "Every day I'm reminded that saying "Qubool Hai" to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back." In the comments section, Raveena Tandon dropped heart emojis. Shura Khan commented, "Arbaazzzzzzz" along with a couple of heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

Check out Arbaaz Khan's post here:

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan made it Instagram official after their wedding with this post. They captioned it, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on. Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

At his wedding, Arbaaz Khan sang for his wife Shura and he wrote in his post, "No wonder my father wanted me to be cricketer instead of a singer."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.