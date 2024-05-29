Aranmanai 4 Actor Raashii Khanna On Pay Gap: 'We Should Get Better Pay Cheques'

Raashii Khanna at the event

Raashii Khanna, who atteneded the promotional event of Aranmanai 4 ahead of its Hindi release on Wednsday, opened up about the pay gap in the industry. Aranmanai 4, which is originally made in Tamil, minted more than Rs 100 crore at the south box office. Citing the example of how women-led films have been accepted by the audience, Raashii Khanna said at the meet, "It is a validation for all of us as female actors that we can hold a film on our shoulders and deliver. For that, we need filmmakers like Sundar C Sir who believe in us. Also, I believe art and cinema should not be bound by gender."

"It is high time we treat it like that. Films like Article 370, Crew and now our film have proven that women are far ahead just like men. Art should be judged by the way it is made and not by who is in it. Also, we should get better pay cheques because there is a huge gap. I hope that happens in time," she added.

Directed by Sundar C, Aranmanai 4 also stars Sundar himself, alongside Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, and Delhi Ganesh, among others. Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna co-starred in the film. They posed together for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the pictures here:

Raashii Khanna made her Hindi debut with Madras Cafe (2013). She is known for films like Shivam, Bengal Tiger, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Aranmanai 3, to name a few. In recent time, Raashii Khanna grabbed eyeballs in the two Hindi web series - Farzi led by Shahid Kapoor and Rudra - The Edge of Darkness headlined by Ajay Devgn.