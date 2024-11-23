AR Rahman's Son Denies Any Link Between Parents, Bassist Mohini Dey's Divorce: "False And Baseless Rumours"

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday after 29 years of marriage. Hours later, Mohini Dey, a bassist who has toured with AR Rahman for years, also announced her separation from Mark Hartsuch. Many speculated that the two announcements were connected. Recently, AR Rahman's son AR Ameen broke his silence on the rumours and firmly denied any link between them. He shared an Instagram story and wrote, "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It's disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone's life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let's honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

Earlier, AR Rahman's legal representative also denied any link. "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr. Rahman made this decision independently," lawyer Vandana Shah told Republic TV.

Mohini Dey, a renowned bass player from Kolkata and a member of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change, announced her split from her musician husband, Mark Hartsuch, via a joint Instagram post. In the statement, Mohini expressed gratitude for the support they had received, while also requesting respect for their privacy. "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," her post read.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's joint statement detailed the emotional toll of their marriage: "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time," it said.

AR Rahman also addressed the separation on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic)."