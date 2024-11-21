AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Lawyer Says Bassist Mohini Dey Is "Not Connected" To This Situation- "They Made This Decision Independently"

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday evening after 29 years of marriage. Coincidentally, Mohini Dey, a bassist who has toured with AR Rahman for years, also announced her separation from Mark Hartsuch on the same day. Following the two separate announcements, many speculated a connection between them. However, the music composer's legal representative dismissed any such link. In an interview with Republic TV, lawyer Vandana Shah clarified, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr. Rahman made this decision independently." ICYDK, the couple attributed their separation to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.

Despite the timing of both announcements, AR Rahman and Saira's lawyer has firmly denied any connection between the two events. Vandana Shah further addressed questions about financial matters, stating that no discussions regarding them had occurred yet. "Not as yet. It has not come to this stage. It would be an amicable divorce. Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage," she explained.

Mohini Dey, a renowned bass player from Kolkata and a member of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change, announced her split from her musician husband, Mark Hartsuch, via a joint Instagram post. In the statement, Mohini expressed gratitude for the support they had received, while also requesting respect for their privacy. "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," her post read.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu, parents to Khatija, Raheema and Ameen, confirmed their separation on Tuesday evening through a joint statement issued by their lawyer, Vandana Shah. The statement detailed the emotional toll of their marriage: "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time."

AR Rahman also addressed the separation on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic)."