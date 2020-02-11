AR Rahman's Pre-Grammys Throwback Pic Also Features Priyanka Chopra. Seen Yet?

AR Rahman posted a throwback from this year's Grammys. (Image courtesy: arrahman)

AR Rahman, in a throwback state of mind, shared a picture from this year's pre-Grammys party on his Instagram profile on Tuesday evening. The Oscar-winning composer, in his post revealed that the picture was taken before the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. BTW, did we mention that the photograph also features Priyanka Chopra, who was also one of the attendees at this year's award show. We also got a glimpse of AR Rahman's son Ameen in the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, AR Rahman wrote: "Last month before, Grammys!" AR Rahman has won two Grammy Awards in 2010 - Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture (for Slumdog Millionaire) and Best Motion Picture Song (for Jai Ho).

AR Rahman was accompanied by his son Ameen during this year's Grammys. The singer-composer shared a picture of himself, along with his son Ameen and singer-songwriter PJ Morton, who is also a part of pop band Maroon 5.

Priyanka Chopra, who presented an award at this year's Grammys along with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, wore a Ralph and Russo gown. She also posted a picture with the Jonas family. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Sucker, losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road. "So proud of this fam. Congratulations Jonas Brothers you guys crushed it today," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. She also has Amazon's web-series Citadel. The actress also announced the "sangeet project" with Amazon Prime.