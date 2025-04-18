AR Rahman Adds A Swanky New Red Car To His Collection

AR Rahman has just added a new ride to his garage – and it is electric! The music maestro recently brought home the Mahindra XUV 9e in a bold red finish. The vehicle is already making waves in India's EV scene.

But it is not just about the style or sustainability – AR Rahman called the car his “current favourite Indian EV car.” And here is the coolest part, the music legend actually designed the sound for this car.

The two-time Oscar winner even dropped a picture with his brand-new beast on Instagram, and fans cannot stop gushing.

The caption read, “Got my current favourite Indian EV car Mahindra XEV 9e. We designed the sound for this stylish Indian car ..(also paid for this one).”

Last year, AR Rahman made headlines for something beyond his music — his separation from wife Saira Banu. After 29 years of marriage, the duo announced their divorce through their legal teams. They share three children – son AR Ameen and daughters Khatija and Raheema Rahman.

Soon after the news went public, AR Rahman took to X to share a heartfelt message.

Describing the moment as “shattering,” the musician spoke about the pain of carrying the “weight of broken hearts.” He also thanked friends and well-wishers for respecting their privacy during such a deeply personal time.

The X post read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup"

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

On the professional front, AR Rahman has composed the music for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Thug Life. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the film is set to hit theatres on June 5, 2025.