Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Wished Rumoured Girlfriend Triptii Dimri Like This

Karnesh Ssharma shared this picture.

Qala actress Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 29th birthday today (February 23) and on this special occasion, she has received a special wish from rumoured boyfriend and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma. On Instagram, Karnesh dropped an adorable post featuring a collage of six pictures. Along with it he wrote a birthday note that read, "Happy birthday @tripti_dimri Pictures don't do justice to torture behind them. May you continue it forever." The first photo shows Triptii on the bike with Karnesh. In another photo, Triptii is pulling his cheek, while the other photos show them posing together on various occasions.

Soon after Karnesh Ssharma shared the post, Triptii Dimri was quick to re-share it on her Instagram stories and replied, "Wellll...I haven't even started yet."

Karnesh's birthday post:

Triptii Dimri's reply:

Triptii Dimri also received a warm wish from Anushka Sharma. Sharing a picture of Qala actress on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday, Triptii. Wishing you love and light always."

Take a look below:

Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. However, the duo is yet to confirm the news.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2017 film Poster Boys. She appeared as a leading lady in the 2018 film Laila Majnu. However, she rose to fame with Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul (produced by Karnesh Ssharma). Next, she will be seen in Anand Tiwari's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.