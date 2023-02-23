'When In Thailand,' Let Anushka Sharma Be Your Culinary Guide

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma checked into Thailand earlier this week and the actress has curated pictures from her getaway for her Instafam. The actress began her extensive photo dump with a photo of a quintessential tropical drink - coconut water. "When in Thailand," she captioned the picture. The actress delighted her Instafam with more pictures from her holiday. She shared pictures of eateries that she visited, the street food that she explored, the candy shop collective that had her "drooling" and the meals she had. Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of the greens she had. Also on the menu - rice cake, fresh mangoes. The actress summed up her reaction after her meals with a selfie, an accompanying caption on which read: "A happy fed chap."

See photos shared by Anushka Sharma here:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram profile is one giant travel postcard. The actress loves to share pictures from her vacations. Anushka began the month by sharing photos of a trek she went to with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top," she captioned it.

Anushka Sharma ushered in 2023 in Dubai. She shared photos from her holiday on Instagram and she wrote: "This city, us, last night."

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.