In Anushka Sharma's Holiday Album, An Adorable Pic Of Virat Kohli And Vamika

Virat Kohli with Vamika. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Rishikesh with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, has actively been sharing pictures from her getaway. On Wednesday, she shared a couple of pictures from a trek. There are glimpses of their trek, pictures of the stunning landscape. One picture, however, has our heart. The picture we are talking about is the one that features Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma captioned the post: "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top..." In the comments section of the post, Virat Kohli dropped a red heart emoji. Nimrat Kaur dropped a sparkling heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Anushka, on Tuesday, shared this picture and wrote: "Can't you see, it's all perfect!" - Neem Karoli Baba."

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier last year.