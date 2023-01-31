A Page From Anushka Sharma's Rishikesh Diaries

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Rishikesh with her husband Virat Kohli, has treated her Insta family to a peaceful picture. In the image, the actress is sitting by the river in an all-black ensemble amid the mountains. Seeing the image, it seems the actress is meditating. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Can't you see, it's all perfect!" - Neem Karoli Baba." Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Diana Penty wrote, "Stunning." Shamita Shetty commented, "Such a beautiful picture!"

Take a look below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after several pictures went viral on social media featuring Anushka and Virat worshipping at an ashram in Rishikesh. As per claims made by fans, the couple visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

Check out the viral posts below:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in rishikesh. pic.twitter.com/27BG9fUVMB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2023

Earlier this month, the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Last year in December, Anushka announced the film wrap on Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!" She shared many pictures also featuring Jhulan Goswami. Check out the posts below:

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie is slated to release on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date.