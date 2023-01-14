Inside Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Beach Date

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Leave it to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to set major couple goals for every occasion. On Saturday morning, the cricketer shared a happy picture from what appears to be a date on the beach with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Virat Kohli simply added a heart emoji to his post. No caption needed. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Check out Virat Kohli's post here:

The star couple, earlier this week, celebrated daughter Vamika's 2nd birthday and they shared super cute posts on their respective profiles. "My heartbeat is 2," wrote the cricketer.

"Two years ago my heart grew wide open," the actress captioned her post.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier last year.