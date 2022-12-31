Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, Holidaying In Dubai, Share Pic From 'Last Sunrise Of 2022'

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are holidaying in Dubai (going by Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram stories), shared stunning pictures from their holiday there. Virat Kohli shared a picture-perfect moment with wife Anushka Sharma and he simply captioned the post "To the last sunrise of 2022." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram stories, posted pictures of the view from her holiday and she simply added the geotag Dubai, UAE. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Virat Kohli shared this post:

On her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared pictures of the view.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Before leaving for their holidays earlier this week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport "happy holidays."

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier this year.