On Anushka Sharma's New Post, Brother Karensh's ROFL Comment: 'Please Send The Tracksuit'

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh are absolute goals, and this post stands as proof. Anushka, on Tuesday, announced her collaboration with a sports brand on Instagram. She shared many pictures from the photo shoot, in the first two photos the actress can be seen posing in athleisure - shorts and a sports bra paired with a black jacket. While in the other photos, she looks pretty in co-ord sets from the same brand. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as "Well, that's just how it's done." Soon after she shared the post, her brother Karnesh Sharma dropped a hilarious comment that will remind you of your sibling. He wrote, "please Send the tracksuit," followed by laughing emoticons.

First, take a look at what Anushka posted:

Now, check out Karnesh Sharma's comment:

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh is a film producer who owns Clean Slate Filmz. The company was established by Anushka and her brother, but earlier this year in March, the actress announced that she has decided to step away from her production house. An excerpt from her post read, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback with a sports drama Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.