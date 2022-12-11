On 5th Wedding Anniversary, Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli With Many 'Lovely' Pics. See Inside

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today (December 11), and on this occasion, the actress uniquely wishes her husband. Anushka shared seven random yet "lovely" pictures on her Instagram handle and explained why the photos are special. The first picture is a photoshopped image of Anushka and Virat from the Pari poster. The second is a meme that read, "When a west Delhi guy lands a south Delhi girl." The third picture is of Virat resting on a hospital bed a day after Anushka's "long and painful labour." The fourth image is of a coffee mug with their picture printed on it. The fifth image is a random photo of Virat posing for the camera in a yellow T-shirt.

The sixth picture is from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photo session, While the last is an adorable picture from their recent vacation in Uttarakhand as we can see mountains and a clear stream of river flowing in the background.

Sharing the post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky). Pic 3 - You resting on a hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur (your) unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER.

Soon after Anushka shared the post, Virat Kohli commented, "My love," followed by heart and infinity sign emoticons.

Virat Kohli also dropped an adorable picture of the couple on his Instagram handle that shows them posing for the camera under the sky. Sharing the post, he wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart." Anushka was quick to comment, "Thank god you didn't go for 'payback' post."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married on December 11, 2017, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Italy. The wedding festivities were attended by their family and close friends. Now, they are parents to a daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in 2021.