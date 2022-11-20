Viral: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Visit A Temple In Uttarakhand

A fan shared this picture. (courtesy: @mayankbhadouri5)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off on vacation with their daughter Vamika. Recently, several pictures are surfacing on the Internet in which they can be seen happily posing with their fans. It seems the family of three is enjoying their holiday in Uttrakhand as a Twitter user shared a picture posing with Virat and Anushka outside Kakrighat, Neem Karoli Baba temple, as per the caption. I am grateful to our founder @HanumanDassGD and our organisation @GoDharmic for sharing Maharaji's prasad all over the world. I sit here at Kakrighat, Neem Karoli Baba temple with @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma content to feel the peace and unconditional love of Neem Karoli Baba," read the caption.

I am grateful to our founder @HanumanDassGD and our organisation @GoDharmic for sharing Maharajis prasad all over the world.I sit here at Kakrighat, Neem Karoli Baba temple with @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma content to feel the peace and unconditional love of Neem Karoli Baba pic.twitter.com/wlGM0osia9 — Martand dass (@mayankbhadouri5) November 18, 2022

Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were pictured outside Mumbai airport. The same day, Anupam Kher bumped into the couple at the airport lounge. Sharing a picture with the couple on Instagram, he wrote, "I was very happy to meet Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!" In the image, Anushka and Virat are twinning in white sweatshirts, while Anupam Kher can be seen in a white shirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will release next year on Netflix.