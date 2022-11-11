Virat Kohli Is All Hearts For This Pic Of Wife Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli is all hearts for his wife and actor Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post and we cannot get over it. On Friday, Anushka Sharma shared a sun kissed picture of herself on her Instagram handle and put a sun and yellow heart emoji in its caption. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a casual white t-shirt paired with black pants. Soon after Anushka posted her picture, her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli was among the first ones to drop a comment on her post. Reacting to his wife's post, Virat dropped many red hearts in its comment section. Many of Anushka's fans too commented on her post. While a few of them thought she looked "gorgeous," others dropped heart, fire and star-eyed emojis on the actor's post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often seen commenting and reacting to each other's posts and also sharing many pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles.

On Virat Kohli's birthday on November 5, Anushka Sharma shared the cutest post for her husband. Sharing a few quirky pictures of her husband, Anushka wrote the sweetest caption, wishing Virat, a happy birthday. She wrote, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way."

Anushka Sharma, who a few weeks ago, was in London to shoot for her film Chakda Xpress, shared a post on her Instagram, revealing, she was missing her husband Virat Kohli.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017. The couple are parents to their daughter Vamika Kohli.