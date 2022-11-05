Anushka Sharma's Birthday Post For Virat Kohli: 'Love You In Every State And Form'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli turns 34 today and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma chose his best angles and photos to wish him a happy birthday. On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli on her Instagram handle and wrote, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way." In the pictures, Virat can be seen in many funny angles and poses. In one of the pictures, the actor is also posing with his daughter Vamika, however, Anushka chose to hide her daughter's face with a heart.

Anushka Sharma's post caught the attention of many, including her husband and birthday boy Virat Kohli, who dropped a laughing and heart emojis in the post's comment section.

Actors Esha Gupta, Radhika Apte and Danish Sait too commented on Anushka's unique birthday post for her husband and dropped laughing and heart emojis in the post's comment section.

Anushka Sharma often shares pictures of her husband Virat on her Instagram handle, mostly appreciating and motivating him for his many achievements as a cricketer, father and husband.

Just a few days ago, Anushka Sharma posted an appreciation post for her husband for his recent cricket performances. It was the most adorable thing on the internet.

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017 after being in a relationship for a while. The power couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.