Here's What Anushka Sharma Posted After Virat Kohli Hit His 72nd Century

Virat Kohli hit his 72nd international hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday. Soon after Virat Kohli's 44th century in ODI, Anushka Sharma gave a shout out to her husband in an Instagram story. She posted a picture from Virat Kohli's big moment and she simply wrote "100" along with a couple of heart emojis. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was busy as a producer in the last few years. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She featured in a greyscale montage of the track Ghodey Pe Sawaar, in which she plays the actress lip-synching the track which has been sung by Qala (Triptii Dimri).

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier this year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, to name a few.