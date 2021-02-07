Anushka Sharma Reveals Her 'Current Favourite Accessory' In ROFL Post

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka became a mother last month

She and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl in January

They named her Vamika

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram entry will make you laugh and how. The actress, who recently became a mother, shared a selfie on her Instagram profile on Sunday and she accompanied it with one ROFL caption. She captioned it: "Current favourite accessory - Burp Cloth." The actress' Instafam filled up her post with heart emojis. Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter last month and they named her Vamika. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August last year.

See her post here:

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma shared the first picture of her daughter Vamika on social media and she wrote in her post: "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl last month. Virat Kohli shared the big news on Twitter and he wrote: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."