Anusha Dandekar Was Elated To Meet Her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid At Ambani Event

Anusha Dandekar is on cloud nine and she has all the reasons to be. The video jockey and sister of Shibani Daddekar had a lovely time meeting the American supermodel Gigi Hadid at the Ambani event, which took place in Mumbai last weekend. On Wednesday, Anusha Dandekar treated her social media family to some marvellous pictures of Gigi Hadid and herself and truth be said, we cannot take our eyes off them. In the pictures, we can see the supermodel looking beautiful in a golden saree while Anusha steals the show in a purple evening gown. Sharing the image, Anusha wrote, "It's true, someone's inner beauty makes them even more beautiful! Gigi Hadid all love, so nice to meet you."

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid continues to remain in the headlines for the controversy surrounding her viral dance video with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

For the unversed, last weekend, the city of Mumbai was lit with the presence of many Hollywood and Bollywood stars. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani held an event celebrating the country's rich cultural heritage. They invited the biggest names in the film fraternity to it. While audiences were treated to stunning performances of by Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, to name a few, there was one act by Varun Dhawan, which did not sit well with some sections of social media. In the video that went viral, Varun Dhawan can be seen lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid and planting a kiss on her cheeks.

The tweet trigged wide criticism of the actor on social media. Many claimed that Gigi looked visibly uncomfortable when Varun picked her up. The debate on consent was also raised. Replying to the social media tweets, Varun wrote this on Sunday morning, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid too reacted to the video and thanked Varun Dhawan for "making her Bollywood dreams come true." Re-sharing the video on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true," followed by laughing emoticons.

Americal supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the many Hollywood stars who attended the opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). On Monday, Gigi shared pictures from her Mumbai album on Instagram. From posing against the iconic Gateway of India to relishing coconut water, Gigi Hadid and her team had a blast.