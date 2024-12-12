Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire Are Now Married. See Dreamy Wedding Pics

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire are now married. The couple married on Wednesday (December 11) in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, the couple shared their wedding pictures on social media. The first photo shows Aaliyah and Shane sharing a kiss.

The second snap featured Aaliyah walking down the aisle, accompanied by her bridesmaids, including actor Khushi Kapoor. Aaliyah wore a light pink lehenga and walked towards the mandap under a traditional phoolon ki chadar. Another picture shows Shane getting emotional as he looks at Aaliyah, who is making her way to the mandap. The last picture captures the couple smiling at each other during the ceremony. Their caption read, "Now and forever."

Leading up to the wedding, Aaliyah and Shane had shared adorable moments from their pre-wedding celebrations. For the mehendi, Aaliyah had a design of her pets, Cosmo and Kai, while Shane chose a simple design with Aaliyah's name inside a heart on one palm, along with small depictions of a cat and dog on the other.

ICYDK, Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes various brands and creates content on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app, and the two have been together for quite some time. The couple got engaged last year in Mumbai. Shane proposed to Aaliyah in Bali.