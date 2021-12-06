'Happy And Humbled' Anupam Kher Writes About Working With Amitabh Bachchan In Uunchai

Anupam Kher posted this. (Image courtesy: anupamkher)

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai has already gained a lot of attention from social media users. Thanks to its star cast, featuring Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika. Well, it's not just us who are gushing about this magnum opus. The actors themselves are excited to work with this cast. Anupam Kher is especially "happy and humbled" to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. In a Koo post, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy and humbled to share the screen space once again with the legendary Mr Amitabh Bachchan for Sooraj Barjatya's magnum opus Uunchai." He added, "So much to learn from the great cinema icon. Heroes come and go. But legends are forever. Jai Ho." Anupam Kher also added a photo with Big B and wrote "legend" in the hashtag.

The first shooting schedule of Uunchai was a stunning experience for Anupam Kher. Writing about it on Koo, the actor posted a video from the hilly locales of Nepal. He captioned it, "Finally, the first shooting schedule of Sooraj Barjatya's magnum opus Uunchai in Nepal is wrapped. It has been 27 days of a life-changing experience. It forced me to challenge my potential and reinvent myself. Both as an actor and as a person. Jai Ho."

Earlier,Uunchai actors felt "humbled" by the view of Mount Everest. Posting a slew of photos from his shoot locale, Anupam Kher wrote, "Mount Everest ke kadmo mein pohuch kar seesh khudbakhud jhuk jata hai [At the foot of Mount Everest, heads bow down by themselves]." He added, "Humbled by the majestic Mount Everest."

Anupam Kher had announced that he is working in Uunchai with a memorable social media post. There, he called the project his 520th film. The actor posted a photo of the film's director Sooraj Barjatya and wrote, "Friends, the journey of my 520th film Uunchai begins. Working with cinema genius Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Films is a blessing. I really had to coax camera-shy Sooraj for this pic. Please bless us and Uunchai."

Anupam Kher surely can't hold back his excitement for his upcoming film.