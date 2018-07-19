Another Day, Another Pic Of Suhana Khan Trends. No Surprise

This picture of Suhana Khan was shared by fan clubs (Image courtesy: suhanakha2)

Highlights "Suhana, you look so gorgeous," a user commented Suhana and Gauri are currently touring New York They went to Europe for a family holiday

Every now and then, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's 18-year-old daughter Suhana takes over the Internet. This time, fan clubs on Instagram have chanced upon a picture of her which appears to be taken during a party. Suhana is dressed to impress in a grey top and denims and poses for the cameras. Her picture has certainly sent the Internet into a meltdown. "Fabulous" and "Suhana, you look so gorgeous" are some of the comments posted. Suhana and her mom Gauri are currently touring New York. Earlier this month, Suhana, Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam went on a vacation to Europe.



Here's the recent picture of Suhana which is trending.



A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:25am PDT



Take a look at some other pictures of her.

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 19, 2018 at 2:12am PDT

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 12, 2018 at 6:25am PDT

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:22am PDT



We also found a photo of her with Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya.

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 19, 2018 at 12:57am PDT



Suhana is Gauri and SRK's middle child. She is completing her final term at Ardingly College (England). Aryan, 20, studies films in California and AbRam, 5, stays with his parents in Mumbai.





NYTimes is carrying great news.. https://t.co/EaKjcaUYmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2018



We've collated some of the pictures from the family's vacation here. (Thank us later).

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT



Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai a week ago to resume his work commitments. His upcoming film is Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.