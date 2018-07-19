Another Day, Another Pic Of Suhana Khan Trends. No Surprise

Every other day, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana takes over the Internet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2018 17:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Another Day, Another Pic Of Suhana Khan Trends. No Surprise

This picture of Suhana Khan was shared by fan clubs (Image courtesy: suhanakha2)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Suhana, you look so gorgeous," a user commented
  2. Suhana and Gauri are currently touring New York
  3. They went to Europe for a family holiday

Every now and then, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's 18-year-old daughter Suhana takes over the Internet. This time, fan clubs on Instagram have chanced upon a picture of her which appears to be taken during a party. Suhana is dressed to impress in a grey top and denims and poses for the cameras. Her picture has certainly sent the Internet into a meltdown. "Fabulous" and "Suhana, you look so gorgeous" are some of the comments posted. Suhana and her mom Gauri are currently touring New York. Earlier this month, Suhana, Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam went on a vacation to Europe.

Here's the recent picture of Suhana which is trending.
 

 

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on


Take a look at some other pictures of her.

 

 

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on

 


We also found a photo of her with Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya.

 

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on

 


Suhana is Gauri and SRK's middle child. She is completing her final term at Ardingly College (England). Aryan, 20, studies films in California and AbRam, 5, stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, Gauri shared a picture with Suhana. But, it was Shah Rukh's caption that added more to it. "New York Times," is how Gauri described the picture and SRK captioned it as "NYTimes is carrying great news." (SRK is so hilarious).

 

 

 


We've collated some of the pictures from the family's vacation here. (Thank us later).

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

 

 

 

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 

 

 

 

Suite Life On Deck

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

 


Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai a week ago to resume his work commitments. His upcoming film is Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

suhana khanshah rukh khan gaurisrk suhana

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................