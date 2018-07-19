Another Day, Another Pic Of Suhana Khan Trends. No Surprise

Highlights
Every now and then, some fabulous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's 18-year-old daughter Suhana takes over the Internet. This time, fan clubs on Instagram have chanced upon a picture of her which appears to be taken during a party. Suhana is dressed to impress in a grey top and denims and poses for the cameras. Her picture has certainly sent the Internet into a meltdown. "Fabulous" and "Suhana, you look so gorgeous" are some of the comments posted. Suhana and her mom Gauri are currently touring New York. Earlier this month, Suhana, Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam went on a vacation to Europe.
Suhana is Gauri and SRK's middle child. She is completing her final term at Ardingly College (England). Aryan, 20, studies films in California and AbRam, 5, stays with his parents in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai a week ago to resume his work commitments. His upcoming film is Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.