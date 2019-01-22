Another Day, Another New Pic From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Mehendi

Parineeti shared this picture with Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Like many of us, it seems Parineeti Chopra just can't get over the fabulous pictures from her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur. On Tuesday, she shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony and captioned it, "The girls," adding a heart emoticon. The picture features Priyanka in the front while Parineeti, close friend Tamanna Dutt and others stand behind the Quantico actress. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December. For the mehendi, the 36-year-old actress wore a yellow lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla while Nick opted for a white kurta pyjama set.

Priyanka had also shared pictures from the ceremony and summed it up as, "One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others' faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with amalgamation of both was so, so amazing. Once again, we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Meanwhile, last week, Parineeti treated us to another picture of herself and Priyanka from one of the wedding festivities and wrote, "Behnein."

For Priyanka ki shaadi, Parineeti wore a lehenga by Sabyasachi. The bride and the groom also wore outfits by Sabyasachi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married as per Christian rituals on December 1 and on December 2, they took their wedding vows in a Hindu ceremony. The couple are currently in Los Angeles.