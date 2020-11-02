Ankita Lokhande To Boyfriend Vicky Jain: 'Because Of Me, You Have To Face Criticism'

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (courtesy ankitalokhande)

TV actress Ankita Lokhande's latest Instagram entry is all about love and it features (no points for guessing) her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress, in her post not only expressed her love for Vicky Jain, she also apologised to him for the "criticism" that he faces as a consequence of being with a public figure like her. She added that Vicky "doesn't deserve" even the slightest of flak that he has been on the receiving end of. Ankita Lokhande has frequently featured in headlines post the death of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote in her post, "And I am sorry because of me, you have to face criticism which you don't deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing. Love you." She signed off the post with the hashtag #viank. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating more than a year now.

The actress shared a sunning greyscale picture of herself along Vicky Jain and she wrote: "I can't find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which comes in my mind when I see us together is I'm grateful to god for sending you in my life as a friend, partner and as soulmate." She thanked her boyfriend for always being by her side and added, "Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations."

Read Ankita Lokhande's post here

Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In 2019, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.