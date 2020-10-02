The '7 Wonders' Of Ankita Lokhande's Life - Boyfriend Vicky Jain Is One Of Them

Ankita Lokhande shared this photo (courtesy lokhandeankita)

Actress Ankita Lokhande dedicated a heart-warming post to her family and in doing so, she shared a wonderful post about the "wonders" of her life. "Seven wonders of our life. Can you replace these seven wonders of your life? No I don't think so," Ankita captioned her post. The list of "seven wonders", as explained by Ankita, includes parents, siblings, love interests, friends, grandparents and grandchildren. In the video, Ankita explained the value of each relationship. For love, she wrote: "The first person to make you realise the value of sacrifice and compromise and the first one for who you have to fight the world to be together." Ankita's video ended with a photo of hers posing with her parents, brother Arpan and boyfriend Vicky Jain. "Wonders of my life," Ankita wrote.

Take a look at her video here:

Ankita Lokhande often shares posts about her family members on Instagram. On Daughter's Day, Ankita shared a thank you note for her parents and wrote: "I don't know what and how to express what you mean to me Maa and Paa. I'm what I'm all because of you." The actress' father is currently in the hospital, undergoing treatment.

On Teachers' Day, Ankita gave a shout out to her favourite teacher - her mother: "My very first and my favourite teacher forever."

Ankita Lokhande, a TV star, stepped into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and then also starred in Baaghi 3. Ankita is best known for featuring in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pavitra Rishta, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.