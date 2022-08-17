Ankita Lokhande Posted This Pic With Husband Vicky Jain And Fans Are Asking Her This Question

Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are busy holidaying in Goa with their friends. The actress recently shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of her Goa diaries. However, soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section wondering if Pavitra Rishta actress was pregnant. In the photos, Ankita looks gorgeous in a blue cutout dress and has styled her hair. Her husband Vicky can be seen holding Ankita's belly in one of the images, leading some fans to speculate the couple is expecting a baby. A user commented, "Are you pregnant my dear?" followed by a love-struck emoticon, while another wrote, "She is pregnant 100% sure I am".

"I love you for all that you are, All that you have been and all that u will be," read the caption.

After dating for several years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married last year on December 14 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Sharing the dreamy pictures, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" followed by a heart emoticon.

Ankita Lokhande also shared a video on her Instagram handle, featuring Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, Ashita Dhawan and others. In the captions, she wrote, "All I need is love". Check out the post below:

In terms of work, Ankita Lokhande made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in two Bollywood movies - Manikarnika and Baaghi 3.