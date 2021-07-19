Ankita Konwar's Beach Throwback Has Got Us Wishing For A Vacation

"Mumbai, you got me craving some sunlight for real," Ankita wrote on Instagram

Ankita Konwar's Beach Throwback Has Got Us Wishing For A Vacation

Ankita Konwar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Highlights

  • Ankita Konwar shared a throwback pic on Instagram
  • Ankita can be seen soaking up the sun on a beach
  • She can be seen dressed in a white swimming suit
New Delhi:

Mumbai's incessant rainfall has prompted fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar "craving" for some "sunlight." How we know this? Courtesy, Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post. On Monday, she dropped a throwback picture of herself that was clicked on a beach. In the picture, Ankita can be seen soaking up the sun as she lies down on the beach. In the picture, she looks stunning in a white swimsuit that had flower motif. The picture has got us wishing for a beach vacation. In the caption of the post, Ankita shared that Mumbai weather has got her "craving some sunlight." Ankita Konwar wrote: "Mumbai, you got me craving some sunlight for real." Ankita's Instafam reacted to the post and dropped many comments on it. "Wow," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

Take a look at Ankita's above-mentioned post here:

Yesterday, Ankita had shared another beach pic on her Instagram feed. In the picture, she can be seen posing with a bright smile on her face as she looks up at the sky. The background of the picture is formed by sea waves. Ankita can be seen wearing a white crop in the picture. "That feeling you get when the waves gently touch your feet," she wrote in the caption. The picture received a comment from Ankita's husband, actor Milind Soman. "I wish I was there," Milind Soman wrote in the comment.

Check out the aforementioned picture here :

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman dated each other for a long time and then got married in 2018. They often trend on social media for their posts related to fitness and travel. They recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary together.

Also Read