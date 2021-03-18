ICYMI: Milind Soman's Reaction To Ankita Konwar's Made In India Video

Ankita Konwar in a still from her video (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman often paint Instagram red with the cute exchanges and we spotted one such recently. Ankita Konwar was in the mood for making a new reel for her Instagram and can you guess the song she zeroed in on? Will it be easier if we tell you it's got a Milind Soman connection? Ankita Konwar added a maangtika and a chunky gold bracelet to groove to the song Made In India by Alisha Chinai, famously featuring Milind Soman. The song, released in 1995, made a star out of Milind Soman, who started his career as a model before venturing into acting. "Like I said, cliches are freaking fun," Ankita captioned her video. In the comments section, Milind Soman said he found it the "cutest" thing on the Internet.

Ankita Konwar's new reel is totally Made In India. Here, take a look:

In an interview with Indian Express recently, Alisha Chinai revealed that before shooting the video, she only had Milind Soman in mind, which she made very clear to filmmaker Ken Ghosh, who created the video: "Ken Ghosh conceptualised the video. I had to catch him at the collar and tell him I want Milind Soman, I want the snakes, the astrologer, the elephant, all the Indian elements. Then he made the whole story. The colours, the Indian-ness looked so magical."

It's been over two decades but seeing Milind Soman in the Made In India video never gets old:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in 2018 after dating for a few years. They often trend for their Instagram posts about running marathons or travelling the world.