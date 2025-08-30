Anjali Raghav Quits Bhojpuri Industry After Co-Star Pawan Singh Touches Her "Inappropriately"

Actress Anjali Raghav, best known for featuring in Haryanvi music videos, has broken her silence about a viral video showing Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh inappropriately touching her waist during a public event in Lucknow.

What's Happening

The two were promoting their recently released song Saiya Seva Kare. Condemning Pawan Singh's actions, Anjali said she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

The actress shared that ever since the video surfaced, she has been distressed and has been receiving constant messages from people questioning her silence on stage.

Some even asked why she did not react immediately or slap him, while others accused her of smiling during the incident.

On Saturday, Anjali released videos criticising Pawan Singh for touching her without consent.

She said, "I have been very worried for the last two days. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn't say anything, why I didn't take action, why I didn't slap him. Some people are even blaming me, writing in memes, 'She was smiling, enjoying it.' Would I feel happy or enjoy it if someone touched me in public without my consent?"

She then explained what had gone through her mind at the time. While addressing the audience on stage, Pawan pointed at her waist and remarked that something was stuck there. "I realised my saree was new and maybe the tag at the bottom was showing, or even the blouse tag could be visible. I laughed it off, thinking it could be adjusted later. That's why I smiled and continued speaking to the audience," she said.

"I Got Angry And Even Cried"

Anjali recalled that when Pawan insisted again, she assumed something really was stuck. "Later, when I asked my team member if something was there, they said nothing was. That's when I felt very bad, I got angry, and even cried. But at that moment, I didn't know what to do," she said.

She shared that she had planned to confront him backstage, but Pawan left the event soon after making reels. The next day, when she returned home, she realised the controversy had escalated.

Anjali said she was advised by others not to post anything since Pawan Singh's PR team is "very strong" and could twist the matter against her. Initially, she hoped the issue would fade in a day or two, but it only grew bigger.

Speaking firmly against the incident, she said, "I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. It is wrong in the first place. And to touch someone in this way is beyond wrong. If the same thing had happened in Haryana, I wouldn't even have had to respond. The public there would have responded themselves. But I was in Lucknow, not my own place."

Concluding her statement, Anjali added, "I will not work in the Bhojpuri industry anymore. As an artist, I do feel like trying new things, but I am happy with my family and my work in Haryana."

