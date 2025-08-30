The Internet Slams Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh For Touching Co-Star Anjali Raghav's Waist: "Absolutely Disgusting And Shameful"

A video of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh touching co-star Anjali Raghav's waist during a public event has gone viral.

What's Happening

The video drew sharp criticism on social media.

The incident took place during the promotion of Pawan Singh's new song Saiya Seva Kare, which also stars Anjali in a key role.

In the clip, Anjali, dressed in a golden saree, appears visibly uncomfortable as Singh touches her on the pretext of removing something from her waist.

He is heard telling her that he spotted "something" - possibly an insect - and asks her to stay still while he takes it off.

Although Anjali smiles awkwardly and does not react, Internet users have called out the actor for his "inappropriate" behaviour, accusing him of ignoring the concept of consent.

Paua Star Pawan Singh on the live stage ढोडी चाटने ki kosis karte hua 🙂



Do sabdah Power Star ke liye 🙏🏻#PawanSingh #पवन_सिंह pic.twitter.com/k8zIGGuIzo — Spirit of Hindu Women (@SpiritHindWomen) August 28, 2025

The Internet Calls It "Shameful"

One user on X shared the video, writing: "He doesn't know the concept of Consent. And it gets even worse in UP-Bihar. This is so-called Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Imagine what his fans will be learning from him (sic)."

Another comment read, "What a disgusting and vile person he is! He did not even feel ashamed in front of so much public while doing such a despicable act. Aren't you ashamed @PawanSingh909? Anjali Raghav feeling so uncomfortable yet she is not slapping on the stage (sic)."

A third user blamed the actor for damaging the reputation of the Bhojpuri film industry, writing: "People like Pawan Singh defame the entire Bhojpuri community. They are unaware of how many young people influenced by them are going down the wrong path. It is a matter of shame (sic)."

Several others also joined in the criticism. One comment read, "This is why women hesitate to work in Bhojpuri films. Consent is not a joke."

Another user wrote, "If this is how stars behave on stage, imagine what happens off stage. Absolutely shameful."

Yet another one penned, "Anjali's silence shows the power imbalance. She couldn't even react openly. Very disturbing (sic)."

Despite the controversy, Saiya Seva Kare has received a strong response from audiences. Since its release on August 27, the music video has crossed 3.6 million views and over 201,000 likes. In the video, Singh and Anjali play a married couple.

