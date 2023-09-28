Animal Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's Shout Out To Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Rashmika and Ranbir in Animal teaser. (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is out and it got a huge shout out from Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Arjun Reddy, one of the biggest hits of his career. Vijay Deverakonda has also worked with Animal star Rashmika Mandanna in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They were rumoured to be dating last year. He posted on X (earlier called Twitter), "Wishing my Darlings Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna and my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday! #AnimalTeaser."

Read Vijay Deverakonda's tweet here:

Wishing my Darlings @imvangasandeep@iamRashmika And my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday! #AnimalTeaserhttps://t.co/O7zYnKIlA1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir Kapoor's character's love interest Geetanjali in Animal. Check out the teaser of Animal here:

Rashmika Mandanna shared her character's poster from the film over the weekend and she simply wrote, "Your Geetanjali."

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. In the film, she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.