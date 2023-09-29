Animal Teaser: Sunny, Esha And Rajveer Deol Form Bobby Deol's Cheer Squad

Bobby Deol in Animal teaser. (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser of Animal released on Thursday and it is trending even a day later. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, but Bobby Deol too makes a brief appearance at the end of the teaser. The teaser got huge shout out from Bobby Deol's family. In the comments section of the actor's post, brother Sunny dropped a couple of heart emojis. Sister Esha Deol dropped an OK hand emoji and a heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a flame emoji. Sunny Deol shared the teaser on his Instagram profile and he wrote, "The Animal Hindi Teaser is Here."

Sunny Deol shared this post:

Esha Deol cheered for her brother and wrote, "Wait for the last shot...Epic."

Bobby Deol's nephew Rajveer (Sunny Deol's son), sharing the teaser on his Instagram stories, wrote, "Bobby Chachu."

Earlier this week, Bobby Deol shared the official poster of his look from the film and he captioned the post, "Animal ka Enemy. (Animal's enemy)." He added the hashtags #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept, #AnimalTheFilm and #AnimalOn1stDec to the post.

Earlier, Animalwas slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.