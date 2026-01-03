Sunny Deol Says He Is "Shaken" After Father Dharmendra's Death: "Won't Be Able To Say Much"

Sunny Deol, who attended the song launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge from the upcoming film Border 2, opened up about his current state after his father and legendary actor, Dharmendra's death.

What's Happening

On Friday, the actor attended the song launch in Jaisalmer and said, "Main zyada kuch nahi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hain.” (I won't be able to say much, I am a little shaken.)

The actor was referring to the recent loss of his father, Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89.

Background

During the event, Sunny Deol recalled that he did the original Border (1997) after watching Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat.

He said, "Ever since I did Border... I have been a part of your family. I did Border because I had watched my father's movie Haqeeqat... I loved it a lot back then when I was a kid. When I became an actor, I spoke to JP Dutta sahab, and we both decided to make a movie on the Battle of Longewala subject, which is very dear to you all and resides in your hearts."

He continued, "Wherever I go, I didn't know that we would give so much confidence to so many youths that people would join the Army after watching Border. Wherever I go, whichever soldiers I meet, they say that after watching your film, we decided to join the Army."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, with Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh also part of the cast.

The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films and is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. Border 2 is the follow-up to Border and is expected to draw inspiration from the 1999 Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan.