Sunny Deol Tears Up Remembering Dharmendra At <i>Border 2</i> Event, Reveals How Father's Film <i>Haqeeqat</i> Inspired Him

The cast and crew of Border 2 on Friday evening launched the music video of the film's song Ghar Kab Aaoge at an amphitheatre built in front of Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

During the event, Bollywood star Sunny Deol revealed that he did the original Border (1997) after watching his late father, veteran actor Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat.

Addressing the BSF soldiers, Sunny Deol said, "Ever since I did Border... I have been a part of your family. I did Border because I had watched my father's movie Haqeeqat... I loved it a lot back then when I was a kid. When I became an actor, I spoke to JP Dutta sahab, and we both decided to make a movie on the Battle of Longewala subject, which is very dear to you all and resides in your hearts."

He continued, "Wherever I go, I didn't know that we would give so much confidence to so many youths that people would join the Army after watching Border. Wherever I go, whichever soldiers I meet, they say that after watching your film, we decided to join the Army."

Sunny Deol got visibly emotional after stating this, and ended with one of the iconic dialogues from the Border 2 teaser, "Aawaz kaha tak pahuchni chahiye? Lahore Tak. (How far should your voices reach? Till Lahore)."

Who All Attended The Event

Cast and crew members present included actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty; singer Sonu Nigam; and producer Bhushan Kumar. Approximately 12,000 people were in attendance.

BSF Rajasthan Frontier IG ML Garg and South Sector DIG Mahesh Kumar Negi were also present.

About Ghar Kab Aaoge From Border 2

Earlier in December, the teaser of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was unveiled, featuring singers Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. The song is based on the original track Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 movie JP Dutta's Border, composed by Anu Malik.

For Border 2, the music has been recreated by Mithoon. The lyrics include additional lines written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, along with the original lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The teaser indicated that the song focuses on emotions associated with soldiers and their families waiting for them to return home. The full version of the song was released today, January 2.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and serves as a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's magnum opus, Border (1997).

The war drama features a strong line-up. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu, and Paramvir Cheema in pivotal roles.

Border 2 is based on the Battle of Longewala from the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is gearing up for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, just in time for the Republic Day weekend.

