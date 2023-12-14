Animal Box Office Collection Day 13: Another Milestone Incoming For Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal is emerging as a winner at the box office with each passing day. In the first 12 days of its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has amassed Rs 457.84 crore at the domestic box office. On day 13, the movie - centred around a son seeking revenge for an attack on his father - collected Rs 10 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. In total, Animal has made Rs 467.84 crore in 13 days. The next milestone for this action-packed drama is the coveted Rs 500-crore club. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri is also being praised for their work.

It's not just film enthusiasts, but celebrities, too, who are showering praise on Animal. A few days ago, superstar Allu Arjun shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a special shoutout to the movie. In his tweet, he wrote, "Animal just mind-blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respects to the highest level." Allu Arjun didn't stop there; he applauded his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, stating, "Brilliant and magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far and much more to unfold." Allu Arjun also commended the work of Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

For an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and wrote, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be. The protagonist (Ranbir Kapoor) goes hell for leather, spills tons of blood, kills tens of people and blows hot and hotter when he figures out that a conspiracy is indeed afoot to eliminate the patriarch and rob his family of the steel plant that it owns.”

Animal clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur at the box office. Both films were released on December 1.