Anil Kapoor Trolled By His Daughter. He's The 'Definition Of Extra,' She Says

Rhea Kapoor savagely trolled her father Anil Kapoor for a cute photo caption on the eve of Father's Day. Anil Kapoor instagrammed a picture of himself taken by a friend while he was texting his wife. He wrote: "I was messaging the love of my life Sunita Kapoor. She's coming home from Austria after 10 days tonight and I can't tell you how long these days have been. #OldSchoolRomance." Rhea Kapoor was one of the first ones to comment, "Dad, you're the definition of extra." And the first to share the joke was no other than newest member of the Kapoor family - Anand Ahuja. He wrote "hahahah," along with face-palm and ROFL emojis. Somewhere later in the comments thread, Sunita Kapoor also commented with a string of rolling-eyes emoticon.
Anil Kapoor should have known better after all Rhea stated in the past that she's 'sassy and can't be tamed.' Remember this:
Anil Kapoor is basking in the success of Race 3, in which he co-stars with Salman Khan. The film has earned over Rs 67 crore and as per a trade analyst, Rs 100 crore opening weekend collection in on the cards for the film.
Anil Kapoor has another reason to smile - Veere Di Wedding. The film was produced by Rhea Kapoor under his Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network. The film features his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor along with actresses Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, has made over Rs 100 crore worldwide.