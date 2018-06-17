Anil Kapoor Trolled By His Daughter. He's The 'Definition Of Extra,' She Says

A candid shot captured by #SurajVyas @suraj13 ,while I was messaging the love of my life @kapoor.sunita!! She's coming home from Austria after 10 days tonight and I can't tell you how long these days have been! #OldSchoolRomance

