Anil Kapoor Recalls Working With Vikram Gokhale In Eeshwar

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died at the age 77 in Pune on Saturday afternoon. The actor was remembered by members of the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Anil Kapoor, who worked with Vikram Gokhale in the 1989 film Eeshwar, shared a couple of throwback pictures from the film and shared his experience of working with the late actor in his tweet. "I had the honour and privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very, very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him...he was a great actor of Indian Cinema," read Anil Kapoor's tweet.

Anil Kapoor added, "Respected and immensely admired theatre and star actor in Marathi cinema...Always looked forward to his performances in the films I have seen...his absence will be felt dearly...My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Read Anil Kapoor's tribute here:

respected and immensely admired theatre & star actor in Marathi cinema...always looked forward to his performances in the films I have seen..his absence will be felt dearly...my heartfelt condolences to the family — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 26, 2022

Vikram Gokhale featured in Marathi as well as Hindi films, including Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the recent years, he starred in films like Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he also starred in several TV shows.

Vikram Gokhale made his film debut in 1971 with Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. He also forayed into direction with the Marathi film Aaghaat.