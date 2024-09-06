Advertisement

Anil Kapoor On Time's 100 Most Influential People In AI List

"With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence," Anil Kapoor wrote

New Delhi:

This is not a drill. Hindi film veteran Anil Kapoor has occupied a spot on TIME magazine's annual list of the most influential people in AI. The list was released on Thursday. Anil Kapoor, shared the news in an X (earlier known as Twitter) entry on Friday and he wrote, "With immense gratitude and a humble heart, I find myself among the visionaries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. This recognition by TIME is not just an honor, but a moment of reflection on the journey of innovation and creativity." An excerpt from an extensive profile released by TIME mentioned "Anil Kapoor's landmark victory in a New Delhi High Court in September over unauthorized AI use of his likeness" as one of the major factors that put him on this list.

Read Anil Kapoor's post here:

A little background for those who require one. In September last year, the Delhi High Court restrained the misuse of the Anil Kapoor's name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including his iconic "jhakaas" catchphrase for commercial purposes.

The list also includes the likes of Sundar Pichai (Alphabet and Google CEO), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Yao, one of China's most prominent computer scientists and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among many others.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone this year. He starred in the smash hit Animal before that. Besides a Bollywood career spanning decades, Anil Kapoor has also featured in Hollywood projects like the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. He also worked with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol in 2011.

Comments

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
