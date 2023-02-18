It's Official: Anil Kapoor To Co-Star With Jeremy Renner In Rennervations

Jeremy Renner with Anil Kapoor. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

It's official now. Anil Kapoor will be seen alongside Jeremy Renner in Disney+ reality series Rennervations. The Ram Lakhan actor himself confirmed his association with the international project in a tweet on Friday. Anil Kapoor was replying to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, with whom he has worked on the 1987 film Mr India, when he revealed his next Hollywood project. “Amazing how the actor in Anil Kapoor evolves with everything he does. And OTT allows him to explore what theatrical cinema never did. What's next Anil? Hope it's international?” the filmmaker tweeted on Friday over Anil Kapoor's recent web series The Night Manager. Anil Kapoor replied to Shekhar Kapur's tweet, “You're too kind, Shekhar. OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international, I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner's Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully, I'll continue living up to your words!”

Anil Kapoor has previously worked in a couple of Hollywood projects such as Slumdog Millionaire and 24. He and Jeremy Renner were a part of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol star cast but they never featured on the screen together. Rennervations will mark their first onscreen appearance together.

You're too kind @shekharkapur☺️ OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner's Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully I'll continue living up to your words! https://t.co/9CIRWXyKar — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 17, 2023

Rennervations is a four-part series that will showcase Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner reimagining the unique vehicles designed for special purposes to cater to the needs of different communities.

Reports about Anil Kapoor starring in Rennervations surfaced on the Internet last year when he was spotted with Jeremy Renner in Rajasthan's Alwar. Earlier this year, when the Marvel star suffered serious injuries from a snowplow, Anil Kapoor tweeted throwback pictures of him and Jeremy Renner. “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy,” he tweeted.

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, The Night Manager, headlined by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, is the Hindi remake of a 2016 British series of the same name. It also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl. The Night Manager is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The original series was released in 2016 and starred Tom Hiddleston and Huge Laurie in the lead roles.